Arizona State faces Kansas State following Elliott’s 22-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 4-5 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (18-4, 5-4 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces Kansas State after Gabby Elliott scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 68-61 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 12-0 in home games. Arizona State is ninth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Heloisa Carrera averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in conference games. Kansas State is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State scores 66.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 65.6 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 11.0 more points per game (68.5) than Arizona State allows to opponents (57.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Last-Tear Poa is averaging 4.7 points and four assists for the Sun Devils. Elliott is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Tess Heal is shooting 57.6% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

