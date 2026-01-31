Arizona hosts Gray and Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-10, 1-8 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-10, 1-8 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits Arizona after Micah Gray scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 67-51 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 10-5 at home. Arizona is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 3.5.

Arizona averages 71.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 61.8 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arizona gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lani Cornfield is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 15.1 points for the Cowgirls. Jadyn Wooten is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

