Arden Conyers has 18 points to help Charlotte hold off Rice 74-73

The Associated Press

January 11, 2026, 5:14 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Arden Conyers scored 18 points and Charlotte held off Rice 74-73 on Sunday.

Conyers went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the 49ers (9-8, 3-1 American Conference). Dezayne Mingo had 14 points and Ben Bradford scored 12.

Nick Anderson led the way for the Owls (7-10, 1-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Rice also got 21 points, seven assists and four steals from Trae Broadnax. Eternity Eguagie had eight points.

Bradford scored nine points in the first half for Charlotte, which led 33-31 at the break. Conyers’ 15-point second half helped Charlotte close out the one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

