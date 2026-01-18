Archie leads McNeese against Texas A&M-CC after 23-point game

McNeese Cowboys (14-4, 7-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 6-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowboys (14-4, 7-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 6-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Texas A&M-CC after Tyshawn Archie scored 23 points in McNeese’s 79-76 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 6-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC ranks fifth in the Southland with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cenker Evran averaging 2.2.

The Cowboys have gone 7-2 against Southland opponents. McNeese has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-CC makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). McNeese averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is averaging 11.1 points for the Islanders. Nick Shogbonyo is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Richards is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 9.3 points. Larry Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

