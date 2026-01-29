Appalachian State wins 70-63 over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jalen Tot had 19 points in Appalachian State’s 70-63 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday. Tot…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jalen Tot had 19 points in Appalachian State’s 70-63 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday.

Tot shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kasen Jennings scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Alonzo Dodd had 12 points.

The Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-6) were led in scoring by Tylik Weeks, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Southern Miss also got 14 points from Israel Hart. Djahi Binet also had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

