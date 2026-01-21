Appalachian State hosts Louisiana following Dodd’s 27-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-15, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-15, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Louisiana after Alonzo Dodd scored 27 points in Appalachian State’s 75-73 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-3 in home games. Appalachian State averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Appalachian State scores 72.9 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.1 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 60.2 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 67.1 Appalachian State gives up to opponents.

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Tot is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 7.5 points. Dodd is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Dorian Finister is averaging 13.8 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.