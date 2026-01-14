Appalachian State hosts James Madison after McBride’s 29-point game

James Madison Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

James Madison Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison faces Appalachian State after Justin McBride scored 29 points in James Madison’s 70-69 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 on their home court. Appalachian State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Clayton averaging 6.0.

The Dukes have gone 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Appalachian State averages 72.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 76.5 James Madison gives up. James Madison scores 8.1 more points per game (74.8) than Appalachian State gives up (66.7).

The Mountaineers and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Wilson is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Dukes. McBride is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.