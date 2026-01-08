Live Radio
Appalachian State defeats Georgia State 52-50

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 11:20 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Luke Wilson had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 52-50 victory over Georgia State on Thursday.

Wilson had 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Tot scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Kasen Jennings shot 3 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. Michael Marcus Jr. added 14 rebounds.

Jelani Hamilton finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (5-12, 2-3).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

