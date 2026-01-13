AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 14 Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 10 of the season: Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio…

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

The sophomore guard began the week with a career-high 41 points in the win at Illinois, becoming the first Buckeyes player to score 40 points in a game against a Big Ten opponent since Kelsey Mitchell had 43 against Rutgers in 2016. She also had six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Cambridge followed that up with a 28-point effort in a win over then-No. 8 Maryland. She had a career-best nine rebounds and eight assists for No. 14 Ohio State.

Runner-up

Mikaylah Williams, LSU. The junior guard had 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals in LSU’s victory over No. 2 Texas, which was the Longhorns first loss of the season. The five steals were a career best. She hit two big 3-pointers, including one with a second left on the shot clock and 1:20 left in the game that gave the Tigers a 66-59 lead. It was No. 6 LSU’s first win over a top-two team since 2008.

Honorable mention

Mikayla Blakes, No. 5 Vanderbilt; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Sarah Strong, No. 1 UConn.

Keep an eye on

UNLV sophomore forward Meadow Roland averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Rebels beat Utah State and Wyoming. She had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the win over the Aggies and followed that up with a 18-point, 12-rebound effort against Wyoming.

