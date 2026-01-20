AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 10 Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 11 of the season: Hannah Stuelke, Iowa…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 11 of the season:

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

The senior forward had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Hawkeyes’ win over then-No. 15 Michigan State to keep the team unbeaten in Big Ten play. It was her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season. She had 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists in a win over Oregon earlier in the week. Stuelke shot over 65% from the field in the two wins.

Runner-up

Dominique Darius, Syracuse. The graduate guard scored 19 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, in Syracuse’s triple-overtime victory over California, marking the first triple OT game in the conference since 2019. She followed that up with a career-high 26-point effort in a win over Stanford where she made all 12 of her free throw attempts.

Honorable mention

Imari Berry, No. 9 Louisville; Dani Carnegie, Georgia; Avery Koenen, North Dakota State.

Keep an eye on

Western Illinois senior forward Mia Nicastro averaged 30.5 points, 13 rebounds and 4.5 steals in wins over Eastern Illinois and Little Rock. She had 28 points, going 9-for-14 from the field and hitting all nine of her free throw attempts.

