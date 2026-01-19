Anumgba leads Toledo against Eastern Michigan after 24-point game

Toledo Rockets (8-7, 3-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-5 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (8-7, 3-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Eastern Michigan after Patricia Anumgba scored 24 points in Toledo’s 70-49 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rockets have gone 3-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Eastern Michigan averages 68.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 63.2 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Fernanda Ovalle is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

