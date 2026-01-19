Anthony McComb III scores 25 to lead Norfolk State over D-II’s Elizabeth City State 86-61

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 25 points as Norfolk State beat Division II’s Elizabeth City State 86-61…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 25 points as Norfolk State beat Division II’s Elizabeth City State 86-61 on Monday night.

McComb also had seven rebounds for the Spartans (9-12). Devon Ellis added 15 points and Elijah Jamison scored 12.

CJ McCord led the Vikings with 12 points. Trevor Smith added 10 points and Jaquantae Harris scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

