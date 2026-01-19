Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anthony McComb III scores…

Anthony McComb III scores 25 to lead Norfolk State over D-II’s Elizabeth City State 86-61

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 10:11 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III scored 25 points as Norfolk State beat Division II’s Elizabeth City State 86-61 on Monday night.

McComb also had seven rebounds for the Spartans (9-12). Devon Ellis added 15 points and Elijah Jamison scored 12.

CJ McCord led the Vikings with 12 points. Trevor Smith added 10 points and Jaquantae Harris scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up