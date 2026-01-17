Andrews puts up 21 as Boise State defeats Colorado State 79-73

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Andrews scored 21 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 79-73 on Friday night. Andrews…

Andrews shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Broncos (10-8, 2-5 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Drew Fielder shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Rams (11-7, 2-5) were led in scoring by Brandon Rechsteiner and Rashaan Mbemba, who scored 17 points apiece. Jevin Muniz had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Boise State went into halftime ahead of Colorado State 39-30. Andrews scored 10 points in the half. Boise State went on a 10-0 run to make it a 70-59 lead with 3:46 left in the half. Andrews scored 11 second-half points.

