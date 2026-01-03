Andrews’ 20 help Bethune-Cookman take down Florida A&M 87-83

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Andrews scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 87-83 on Saturday in the…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Andrews scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 87-83 on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Andrews also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (4-10, 1-0). Arterio Morris scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jakobi Heady finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

The Rattlers (3-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jaquan Sanders, who finished with 22 points. Tyler Shirley added 15 points for Florida A&M. Antonio Baker Jr. also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

