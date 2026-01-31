Andrew Phillips, Caleb Williams rally Lafayette to 67-65 victory over American University

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Caleb Williams made a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Phillips scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Caleb Williams made a layup in the final second to rally Lafayette to a 67-65 victory over American University on Saturday.

Phillips added five rebounds and four steals for the Leopards (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League). Williams scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range). Mark Butler scored 11.

The Eagles (13-10, 6-4) were led by Julen Iturbe with 12 points and six rebounds. Madden Collins totaled 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Matt Mayock also had 11 points.

Shareef Jackson scored seven points in the first half and Lafayette went into the break trailing 32-27.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

