Anderson’s 22 points lead High Point over Longwood 71-59

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Terry Anderson scored 22 points as High Point beat Longwood 71-59 on Saturday.

Anderson added five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (20-4, 8-1 Big South Conference). Owen Aquino scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Rob Martin shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points. Braden Hausen added 10 points an four steals.

Redd Thompson led the Lancers (12-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Johan Nziemi added 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood. Emanuel Richards also put up 10 points.

High Point led 31-21 at the half, turning a two-point deficit into the lead for good with an 8-0 run. The Panthers never led by fewer than five points the rest of the way.

