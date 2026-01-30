Anderson, Texas State Bobcats to visit Henderson, Georgia State Panthers

Texas State Bobcats (9-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-6 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (9-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyra Anderson and Texas State take on Crystal Henderson and Georgia State on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Georgia State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.5 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are 5-5 in conference games. Texas State gives up 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 16 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Saniya Burks is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bobcats. Anderson is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

