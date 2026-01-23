Anderson scores 31, High Point beats Radford 93-83

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 31 points led High Point past Radford 93-83 on Friday. Anderson added 11 rebounds,…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 31 points led High Point past Radford 93-83 on Friday.

Anderson added 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Panthers (18-4, 6-1 Big South Conference). Braden Hausen scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Conrad Martinez shot 3 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Highlanders (11-11, 4-3) were led in scoring by Del Jones, who finished with 23 points and four assists. Dennis Parker Jr. added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Radford. Lukas Walls finished with 16 points.

