Anderson scores 29 as High Point defeats Longwood 80-67

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 29 points helped High Point defeat Longwood 80-67 on Saturday. Anderson also contributed…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 29 points helped High Point defeat Longwood 80-67 on Saturday.

Anderson also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (14-3, 2-0 Big South Conference). Owen Aquino scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Rob Martin had 12 points and shot 4 for 11 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Panthers picked up their sixth straight victory.

Emanuel Richards led the Lancers (9-8, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Longwood also got 15 points from Redd Thompson. Jacoi Hutchinson had 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.