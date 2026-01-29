Anderson scores 20 as North Dakota knocks off St. Thomas 81-80

SAINT PAUL (AP) — Garrett Anderson scored 20 points as North Dakota beat St. Thomas 81-80 on Thursday. Anderson shot…

SAINT PAUL (AP) — Garrett Anderson scored 20 points as North Dakota beat St. Thomas 81-80 on Thursday.

Anderson shot 8 for 19, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Fightin’ Hawks (13-12, 7-2 Summit League). Eli King and Zach Kraft both scored 14 points.

Nolan Minessale led the way for the Tommies (17-6, 6-2) with 24 points. Nick Janowski added 20 points and five assists for St. Thomas. Austin Herro also had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

