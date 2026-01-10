Anderson puts up 22 as North Dakota beats Kansas City 81-79

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Garrett Anderson had 22 points in North Dakota’s 81-79 victory over UMKC on Saturday night.…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Garrett Anderson had 22 points in North Dakota’s 81-79 victory over UMKC on Saturday night.

Greyson Uelmen made a pair of free throws for North Dakota to end the scoring with 14 seconds left. Karmello Branch missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Roos.

Anderson also had four steals for the Fightin’ Hawks (9-11, 3-1 Summit League). Uelmen added 13 points and Zach Kraft finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Josh Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

CJ Evans led the Roos (4-14, 1-3) with 24 points and seven assists. Kansas City also got 20 points from Branch. Jayson Petty also had 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.