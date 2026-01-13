Anderson leads North Dakota State against South Dakota State after 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-5, 4-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-5, 4-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State after Treyson Anderson scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 78-76 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison are 8-0 in home games. North Dakota State leads the Summit League in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 2-1 in conference games. South Dakota State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Dakota State scores 81.6 points, 9.2 more per game than the 72.4 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 6.1 more points per game (76.6) than North Dakota State gives up to opponents (70.5).

The Bison and Jackrabbits meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Damon Wilkinson is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Jaden Jackson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

