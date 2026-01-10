Anderson leads North Dakota State against Omaha after 23-point game

North Dakota State Bison (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-10, 1-2 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Dakota State Bison (13-5, 3-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on Omaha after Treyson Anderson scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 97-73 win over the UMKC Roos.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Lance Waddles paces the Mavericks with 5.1 boards.

The Bison are 3-0 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 4.2.

Omaha averages 76.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 70.2 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Waddles is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Bison. Carson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

