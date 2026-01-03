Anderson leads No. 15 Texas Tech against Oklahoma State after 29-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -11.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech faces Oklahoma State after Christian Anderson scored 29 points in Texas Tech’s 87-57 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 in home games. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 83.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Cowboys play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Oklahoma State averages 91.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Texas Tech’s average of 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders. JT Toppin is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Cowboys. Vyctorius Miller is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 91.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

