Anderson leads High Point against Gardner-Webb after 29-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-15, 0-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (14-3, 2-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Gardner-Webb after Terry Anderson scored 29 points in High Point’s 80-67 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers are 10-1 in home games. High Point leads the Big South averaging 93.9 points and is shooting 52.8%.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 10.5 assists per game led by Colin Hawkins averaging 2.1.

High Point’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 70.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 68.9 High Point allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conrad Martinez is averaging 11.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hawkins is averaging 7.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 94.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

