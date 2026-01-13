Anderson and Texas State host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday,…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-8, 3-2 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Southern Miss after Kyra Anderson scored 20 points in Texas State’s 55-43 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 5-3 in home games. Texas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Anderson leads the Bobcats with 7.9 boards.

The Lady Eagles are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Texas State averages 62.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Lady Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 54.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 13.9 points for the Lady Eagles. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.