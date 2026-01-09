Anderson and Georgia Southern host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-4, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Old Dominion after Kishyah Anderson scored 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 78-70 win over the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs have gone 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern scores 76.6 points, 11.4 more per game than the 65.2 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 68.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 66.8 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Monarchs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jashanti Simmons is averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.