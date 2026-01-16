Anderson and Charlotte host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-5, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-5, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-9, 2-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Tulsa after Princess Anderson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 69-63 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The 49ers have gone 6-2 at home. Charlotte ranks eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-1 in conference games. Tulsa is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Charlotte’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Golden Hurricane face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Dora Toman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

