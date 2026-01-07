Andersen leads Fairfield against Saint Peter’s after 30-point game

Fairfield Stags (11-3, 5-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-11, 2-3 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (11-3, 5-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-11, 2-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Saint Peter’s after Meghan Andersen scored 30 points in Fairfield’s 98-42 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Peacocks are 1-5 on their home court. Saint Peter’s has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Stags have gone 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 10-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Saint Peter’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Stags square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is averaging 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Stags. Andersen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 51.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.