Ananiev leads Portland against Seattle U after 22-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (5-12, 1-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-8, 4-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-12, 1-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (10-8, 4-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Seattle U after Dyani Ananiev scored 22 points in Portland’s 73-66 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots are 6-2 on their home court. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Dalan averaging 3.8.

The Redhawks are 1-5 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Portland scores 70.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 63.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 61.8 Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyan Mogel is averaging 9.4 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Pilots. Ananiev is averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

Tamia Stricklin is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Ella Brubaker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.