Ananiev and the Portland Pilots take on conference foe Pepperdine

Portland Pilots (11-9, 5-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (11-9, 2-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Portland in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Waves are 8-3 in home games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Shorna Preston leads the Waves with 9.6 boards.

The Pilots are 5-3 against conference opponents. Portland averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Rhyan Mogel with 5.1.

Pepperdine averages 67.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 62.4 Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Waves. Lina Falk is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

