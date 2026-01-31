Amon Dörries scores 36 to help Bucknell beat Boston University 103-97 in double OT

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amon Dörries scored 36 points and Aleksander Pachucki and Amon Dörries hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amon Dörries scored 36 points and Aleksander Pachucki and Amon Dörries hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a second overtime to rally Bucknell to a 103-97 victory over Boston University on Saturday.

Pachucki and Dörries buried shots from beyond the arc to give Bucknell an 89-85 lead and the Bison led over the final 3:21.

Dörries had a layup with 32 seconds left in regulation to tie it 67-all and force OT. Michael McNair’s layup for the Terriers with 28 seconds left forced a second extra period tied at 81.

Dörries also had six rebounds for the Bison (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League). Achile Spadone added 24 points and six rebounds. Pat Curtin had 22 points.

Chance Gladden led the Terriers (8-15, 3-7) with 34 points and four assists. Sam Hughes scored 22 and McNair finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

Bucknell entered halftime up 32-28. Spadone paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points.

