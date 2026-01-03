American visits Boston University after Gladden’s 26-point showing

American Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

American Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces American after Chance Gladden scored 26 points in Boston University’s 82-77 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers have gone 3-2 in home games. Boston University is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. American is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston University averages 74.8 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.6 American gives up. American’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Boston University has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The Terriers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Defty is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

