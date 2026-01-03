American knocks off Boston University 64-62

BOSTON (AP) — Greg Jones’ 16 points helped American defeat Boston University 64-62 on Saturday. Jones shot 6 of 7…

BOSTON (AP) — Greg Jones’ 16 points helped American defeat Boston University 64-62 on Saturday.

Jones shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Patriot League). Julen Iturbe scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Madden Collins had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Terriers (5-10, 0-2) were led by Chance Gladden, who recorded 19 points. Boston University got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Azmar Abdullah. Michael McNair had 11 points.

Jones put up 10 points in the first half for American, which led 38-32 at halftime. American used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 51-49 with 9:11 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. The Eagles led 64-59 before a late three-point play by Gladden. Iturbe scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

