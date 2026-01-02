American hosts Adler and Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (2-10, 0-1 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Boston University Terriers (4-8, 0-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (2-10, 0-1 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits American after Anete Adler scored 23 points in Boston University’s 77-64 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 at home. American has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 0-1 in Patriot play. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Inez Gallegos averaging 3.0.

American’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 57.4 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 67.4 American gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adler is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Terriers. Allison Schwertner is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

