American Eagles take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, aim for 4th straight win

American Eagles (12-8, 5-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 5-3 at home. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Nugent averaging 1.3.

The Eagles are 5-2 against Patriot League opponents. American scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Holy Cross’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game American allows. American averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Holy Cross allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Julen Iturbe is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

