Ament leads Tennessee against Georgia after 29-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (13-6, 3-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee faces Georgia after Nate Ament scored 29 points in Tennessee’s 79-73 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. Georgia leads the SEC averaging 93.5 points and is shooting 47.1%.

The Volunteers are 3-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Carey averaging 3.1.

Georgia scores 93.5 points, 24.5 more per game than the 69.0 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 5.7 more points per game (82.2) than Georgia gives up (76.5).

The Bulldogs and Volunteers face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.7 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Millender is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Volunteers. Bishop Boswell is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

