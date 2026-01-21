Amanze and Virginia host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 5-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-12, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-5, 5-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Pittsburgh after Tabitha Amanze scored 20 points in Virginia’s 65-58 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 in home games. Virginia is third in the ACC in rebounding with 40.3 rebounds. Amanze paces the Cavaliers with 6.9 boards.

The Panthers have gone 1-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Virginia’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 62.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 59.3 Virginia gives up to opponents.

The Cavaliers and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanze is averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kymora Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fatima Diakhate is averaging 9.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.