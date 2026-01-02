Alvey leads Lehigh against Bucknell after 21-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces Bucknell after Hank Alvey scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 85-78 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Bison have gone 1-3 in home games. Bucknell is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-1 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Bucknell averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The Bison and Mountain Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bison. Achile Spadone is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock is averaging 19.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

