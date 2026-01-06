Alvey and Lehigh host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 0-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 0-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Holy Cross after Hank Alvey scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 72-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 3-3 at home. Lehigh has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Crusaders are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Lehigh’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is averaging 18.9 points for the Mountain Hawks. Alvey is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the past 10 games.

Aiden Disu is averaging 8.7 points for the Crusaders. Tyler Boston is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

