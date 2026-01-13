Alston and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on conference foe Louisiana Tech

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaden Cooper and Louisiana Tech host Torey Alston and Middle Tennessee in CUSA play.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Raiders have gone 4-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA with 14.2 assists per game led by Jahvin Carter averaging 3.5.

Louisiana Tech scores 68.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 69.4 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. AJ Bates is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Kamari Lands is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

