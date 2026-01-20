Almodovar’s 22 help Southeast Missouri State beat UT Martin 66-50

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Luke Almodovar’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat UT Martin 66-50 on Tuesday. Almodovar…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Luke Almodovar’s 22 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat UT Martin 66-50 on Tuesday.

Almodovar shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (10-10, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Stacker scored 14 points, going 5 of 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Brendan Terry shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 8 from the foul line to finish with eight points.

The Skyhawks (15-5, 7-2) were led in scoring by Matas Deniusas, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. AJ Hopkins added eight points for UT Martin. Pedro Santos finished with five points. The loss broke the Skyhawks’ seven-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

