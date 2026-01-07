Allenspach’s 18 lead George Mason past Fordham 67-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 18 points as George Mason beat Fordham 67-58 on Wednesday. Allenspach added five…

NEW YORK (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 18 points as George Mason beat Fordham 67-58 on Wednesday.

Allenspach added five rebounds for the Patriots (15-1, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jermahri Hill scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Kory Mincy shot 4 for 10 to finish with 10 points. The Patriots picked up their sixth straight victory.

Dejour Reaves led the way for the Rams (9-7, 0-3) with 16 points, five assists and two blocks. Jack Whitbourn added 14 points and six rebounds for Fordham, and Kingston Price put up nine points.

Mincy scored six points in the first half and George Mason went into the break trailing 28-23. Allenspach scored 17 points in the second half to help lead George Mason to a nine-point victory.

