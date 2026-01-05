Allen’s 21 lead Green Bay over Milwaukee 79-76

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 79-76 victory over Milwaukee on Monday night.…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen had 21 points in Green Bay’s 79-76 victory over Milwaukee on Monday night.

Allen shot 9 of 15 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). CJ O’Hara scored 19 points and added five rebounds. LeBron Thomas shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Danilo Jovanovich finished with 19 points for the Panthers (7-9, 3-2). Milwaukee also got 14 points and four assists from Isaiah Dorceus. Esyah Pippa-White finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.