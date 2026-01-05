Allen leads Green Bay against Milwaukee after 21-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Milwaukee after Justin Allen scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-54 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix are 3-1 in home games. Green Bay ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Hall averaging 4.5.

The Panthers are 3-1 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Danilo Jovanovich averaging 6.5.

Green Bay is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 78.2 points per game, 2.8 more than the 75.4 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amar Augillard is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.3 points. Jovanovich is shooting 57.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.