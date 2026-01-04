Allen and Green Bay host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Milwaukee after Justin Allen scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-54 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix are 3-1 on their home court. Green Bay allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-1 against conference opponents. Milwaukee ranks ninth in the Horizon League shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Green Bay scores 73.1 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 79.1 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

