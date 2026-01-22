Alijah Arenas struggles in debut for USC after delays caused by car crash and knee injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas struggled in his long-awaited debut for Southern California on Wednesday night against Northwestern after…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alijah Arenas struggled in his long-awaited debut for Southern California on Wednesday night against Northwestern after completing his recovery from a knee injury he sustained last summer following his recovery from a car crash last spring.

Arenas had eight points in a 74-68 loss to the Wildcats as the Trojans fell to 14-5, 3-5 in the Big Ten. He played 29 minutes but shot just 3 for 15 from the floor, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts. He struggled at the free-throw line with a 2-for-6 effort. He also had two rebounds and two assists.

The freshman guard’s debut came one month after his return to practice for the Trojans.

“It was great to have him back with the rest of the guys,” coach Eric Musselman said last month following Arenas’ first practice. “He’s got such a great basketball IQ and brings a tremendous amount of energy. It looked like he had been a part of practice for quite some time.”

Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was involved in a car crash that led to him being placed in an induced coma in April due to smoke inhalation. He spent six days in the hospital following the single-car crash in which Arenas hit a tree but didn’t suffer major injuries.

Arenas was ready to practice following the car crash when he needed surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his knee.

The 6-foot-6 Arenas was a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit from Chatsworth (Calif.) High School whose debut was highly anticipated.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.