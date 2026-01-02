Alec Oglesby scores 25 to help Middle Tennessee down Louisiana Tech 88-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Alec Oglesby scored 25 points as Middle Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech 88-51 on Friday night. Oglesby…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Alec Oglesby scored 25 points as Middle Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech 88-51 on Friday night.

Oglesby also contributed three steals for the Blue Raiders (8-5, 2-0 Conference USA). Tre Green scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. Kamari Lands had 11 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. led the Bulldogs (8-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. DJ Dudley added 11 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 18:26 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Oglesby racking up 12 points.

