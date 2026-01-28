Alcorn State takes on Grambling, looks for 4th straight home win

Grambling Tigers (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-9, 6-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-9, 6-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Braves take on Grambling.

The Braves are 5-1 on their home court. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nakia Cheatham averaging 4.3.

The Tigers are 3-3 in conference play. Grambling leads the SWAC with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 3.2.

Alcorn State scores 54.0 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 66.3 Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (39.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheatham is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nunn is averaging 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 50.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

