Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M after Schultz’s 23-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Alcorn State after Crystal Schultz scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 80-73 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Braves are 3-1 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks third in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Kiarra Henderson averaging 4.1.

The Lady Panthers are 0-4 in conference play. Prairie View A&M has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Lady Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Schultz is averaging 15.6 points for the Lady Panthers. Alana Shields is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 46.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

